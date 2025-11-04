  • search in Khaleej Times
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Musandam; tremors felt in UAE

The quake hit the region at 4.40pm local time

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 5:08 PM

Updated: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 5:18 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the south of Musandam on Tuesday, November 4, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake hit the region at 4.40pm UAE time.

The natural calamity struck at a depth of 5km and was felt by residents in the UAE. However, it had no effect in the country.

Back in August, an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 struck Oman's Madha region. Madha is a small Omani exclave within the UAE. It's located about halfway between the Musandam Peninsula and the rest of Oman, nestled within Fujairah. Despite being geographically isolated within the UAE, Madha is considered part of Oman and is governed from the Musandam Governorate. 

On August 22, a quake of magnitude 3.3 hit the Safad area in Fujairah.

Even though the UAE is not located in a major earthquake zone, it occasionally experiences minor tremors. It is because it is located near the Zagros mountain range — one of the most active seismic regions in the world.

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, a seismologist at the NCM explained that the Zagros range, which stretches through Iran and Iraq, frequently records seismic activity, sometimes producing powerful earthquakes.

“These events, though often centred hundreds of kilometres away, can produce tremors that may be felt in parts of the UAE, especially in the Northern Emirates,” Mohamed Alhassani, acting head of Seismic Monitoring Section at the NCM, told Khaleej Times during an exclusive interview.