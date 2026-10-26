Saudi Arabia recalls 2,888 Lucid Air cars due to fire, accident risk

Saudi Arabia's commerce authority has recalled over 2,000 Lucid vehicles due to an issue in the lighting electrical circuit.

The authority has recalled 2,888 cars from the Lucid Air model originating from the 2023-2026 batch.

The fault in the external lighting electrical circuit may potentially cause overheating and lead to the failure of the brake lights or headlights, increasing the risk of a fire or an accident.

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Motorists have been advised to check whether their vehicle’s VIN is included in the recall through the authority's website.

When parking the vehicle, it is recommended to keep it away from buildings until the recall is carried out, it added. The issue will be reportedly resolved free of charge through an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Last month, the Kingdom recalled 182 vehicles of the 2024-2026 Tesla Model 3 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's airbag system.

Prior to that, authorities announced recalling 4,464 Genesis vehicles over a defect that could cause a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire. The recall covered eight Genesis models from model years 2021 to 2026, spanning several of the automaker’s vehicle lines, including the GV70, GV80, G80 and G90.

The recalls are part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing vehicle safety programme, with authorities urging owners to check whether their vehicles are affected to help ensure safer journeys on the road.

Similar vehicle safety recalls have also been announced across the Gulf in recent months, as authorities work to identify potential defects and ensure vehicles on the region’s roads meet required safety standards.