Look: Sultan of Oman receives Saudi Crown Prince in Muscat

Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, on Tuesday, received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat. The Saudi Prime Minister is on a private visit to Oman.
The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to Sultan Haitham, who, in return, conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed and reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries.
Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attended the meeting from the Saudi side.
From the Omani side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, and Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said.
ALSO READ:
Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Official says the corridor will include ports, railways, better roads and also power, gas grids and optical fibre network
Maia got lost at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when the airport staff was taking her to a Delta flight on August 18
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country killed over 2,500 people
The opinions are a win for cell-cultivated meat companies because it means observant followers of Judaism and Islam could one day consume their products, say executives
Observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea
One of the Webb’s first major findings was exciting in an uncomfortable sense: It discovered the existence of fully formed galaxies far earlier than should have been possible according to the so-called standard model of cosmology.
Vietnam lifts Washington to Hanoi's highest diplomatic status alongside China and Russia