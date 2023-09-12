Look: Sultan of Oman receives Saudi Crown Prince in Muscat

The leaders discussed and reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries

By SPA Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 5:40 PM

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, on Tuesday, received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat. The Saudi Prime Minister is on a private visit to Oman.

The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to Sultan Haitham, who, in return, conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed and reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attended the meeting from the Saudi side.

From the Omani side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, and Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said.

