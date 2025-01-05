Look: Saudi's Riyadh Metro rollout complete with launch of Orange Line

Photos: SPA website

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Metro has launched the Orange Line, marking the completion of the phased rollout of all six lines of the country's metro network.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced that the Orange Line or Al Madinah Al Munawwarah Axis began operations on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The 41-km Orange line stretches from east to west, with its stations spanning from Jeddah Road to the Second Eastern Ring Road, parallel to the Khashm Al Aan in the East.

Starting Sunday, passengers could access the following stations: Jeddah Road, Tuwaiq, Al Dawh, Harun Al Rashid Road, and An Naseem – an interchange station that links the Orange and Purple lines.

Separately, RCRC has announced the start of operations of 3 new stations on the Blue Line (Al Olaya – Al Batha Axis): Al Murooj, Bank Al Bilad, and King Fahad Libra, the SPA reported further.