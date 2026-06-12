Look: Saudi Arabia unveils rare inscriptions from early-Islamic period

Saudi Arabia has documented 1,774 archaeological discoveries in Al Mahd governorate in the Madinah region, the Saudi Heritage Commission has revealed, including a rare stone inscription bearing the name of Umar ibn Al-Khattab, the third Khalifa in Islam, which was engraved on a stone.

The remarkable discovery offers new insights into the early Islamic period and paves the way for further research and archaeological excavations in the holy city of Madinah, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) migrated from Makkah to spread the teachings of Islam.

The inscription reads: 'Allah is the Protector of Umar ibn al-Khattab in this world and the Hereafter. 'There is no god but Allah.



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Here’s a closer look at the Heritage Commission’s findings.

Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has completed the second season of archaeological surveys in the Al-Mahd governorate in the Madinah region, documenting traces of past civilisations that reflect a history stretching back to the earliest days of the Islamic state.

The surveys were carried out across five locations: Al Suwayriqiyah, Al Muwayhiyah, Hadhah, Al Omaq, and As Sabeyah.

In total, researchers documented 173 archaeological sites, 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, three archaeological palaces and buildings, 11 stone structures, 1,259 rock art panels, two caravan routes, and four wells, bringing the total number of discoveries to 1,774.

A video of the site was shared by the Saudi authority. Watch here:

At Al Mahd, we rediscovered the past, documenting the traces left by those who once inhabited this region through enduring signs of their presence that have withstood the passage of time.#SaudiHeritageCommission pic.twitter.com/jKRFTAGMfi — ÙÙØ¦Ø© Ø§ÙØªØ±Ø§Ø« (@MOCHeritage) June 9, 2026

Born in Mecca, Umar ibn Al-Khattab was one of Prophet Muhammad's closest companions and ruled the Islamic empire from 634 to 644 CE. During his reign, the Islamic state expanded to include the Levant, Egypt, and Persia, fundamentally transforming from an Arabian principality to a global power.