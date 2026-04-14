Look: 46 Sand Gazelle, 9 Arabian Oryx births in Saudi Arabia highlight biodiversity efforts

By mid-second quarter of 2026, a total of 55 wildlife births were recorded across the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammad Royal Reserve and the King Khalid Royal Reserve.

The newborn animals included Arabian oryx and sand gazelles, signalling a gradual recovery in wildlife populations and the success of ongoing efforts to reintroduce endangered species.

The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority (IARDA) reported that the births consisted of 9 Arabian oryx and 46 sand gazelles.

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Of these, 40 were recorded in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve, while the remaining 15 were in the King Khalid Royal Reserve.

The authority said the results reflect the effectiveness of its field programmes aimed at strengthening ecological balance and supporting biodiversity sustainability.

It also highlighted cooperation with the National Center for Wildlife as part of national initiatives focused on species reintroduction and release programmes, which have helped improve natural reproduction rates and stabilise habitats.

According to IARDA, the recent births represent an important milestone in supporting species whose populations have declined in recent decades due to environmental pressures such as overhunting and desertification.

The authority added that these conservation efforts are part of broader national strategies to protect natural heritage, promote environmental sustainability, and preserve biodiversity in the Kingdom.