Look: Cristiano Ronaldo spotted visiting hospital 'for daughter's operation'

He and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were also seen speaking to a healthcare specialist

Photo courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 1:58 PM

When he's not playing or training, Cristiano Ronaldo is almost always seen with his family — either chilling at home or enjoying some quality time outdoors. A couple of days ago, however, the Portuguese striker was spotted with his partner and kids at an unexpected location.

A photo that has gone viral on Twitter shows Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez flanking a hospital bed, speaking to a healthcare specialist in scrubs.

According to reports, the patient on the bed was Ronaldo's daughter who had to undergo a medical procedure related to her appendix.

Al Nassr's captain has five children: Cristiano Jr, Matteo, Eva, Alana, and Bella. It is not clear, however, who among his three daughters was unwell.

Here's a file photo of the couple and their children:

As the hospital photo made rounds on Twitter, Ronaldo's fans were quick to send in their prayers and well wishes.

There have been talks about Ronaldo's "plan" to exit Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr team and take an offer from his former club Read Madrid. Reports say he finds it challenging to adapt to the region, and the language barrier also played a part.

Since joining the Riyadh-based club, the forward has scored 11 goals in 14 matches but has had a few bumps on his way. He had joined Al Nassr in January amidst much fanfare after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

He missed the opening two matches for the league due to a suspension he was served at Manchester United, and finally made his competitive debut against Al Ettifaq FC and took over the role.

ALSO READ: