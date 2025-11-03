  • search in Khaleej Times
'Labubu' dolls recalled in Kuwait are counterfeit, clarifies official distributor

Pop Mart, the official manufacturer and distributor of the popular dolls, says that the hazardous toys are fake products

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 10:34 AM

After reports that of Kuwait recalling the popular Labubu dolls from its markets due to safety concerns, Pop Mart, the official distributor of the viral toy, has issued a clarification.

Kuwait had earlier recalled the product (TOY3378 Labubu) due to a manufacturing defect which led some parts to detach easily, exposing children to the risk of suffocation. The country's Ministry of Commerce and Industry urged those who bought the product to return it and receive a refund.

However, Pop Mart has said that TOY3378 has been identified as a counterfeit item and are not the legitimate Labubu dolls. The distributor emphasised that it has not manufactured nor authorised the sale of the recalled products, and that the two are "entirely unrelated".

In response to hazardous fake dolls in the market, Pop Mart has reached out to the authorities in Kuwait to clarify that the products are counterfeit.

"Pop Mart firmly opposes IP infringement, counterfeiting, or any misuse of brand names. We will take necessary legal measures to protect our IP rights and consumer interests if required," said the company in a statement. It reiterated that its Labubu products undergo "rigorous safety testing" and comply international safety standards. 

The company has also "strongly advised" customers all around the world — and in Kuwait — to purchase Labubus only through official channels. These are Pop Mart's official flagship stores, certified online platforms, and authorised physical retailers.