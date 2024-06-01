E-Paper

Kuwait's Emir appoints Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah as Crown Prince

He was formerly the country's prime minister

By Reuters

Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah. Photo: KUNA/X
Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 10:48 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 10:49 PM

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah has appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince, the state news agency KUNA said on Saturday.

