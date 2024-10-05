Kuwaiti royal arrested, faces imprisonment for money laundering, usury

Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
A member of Kuwait's ruling family was arrested over charges of money laundering and usury, authorities said late Friday.
The royal reportedly attempted to escape an "enforceable prison sentence" for the financial crimes he was accused of, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
Security services managed to track him down after investigations and a thorough search.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The arrest serves as a reminder that 'no one is above the law', the interior ministry said. It affirms the authorities' commitment to ensuring that the rule of law is applied to everyone — including members of the ruling family, it added.
The ministry said it also seeks to ensure justice and equality prevail in the implementation of the law, without any exceptions.
ALSO READ:
Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
Ukraine now spends roughly half of its state budget — or about $40 billion — on defence
The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women