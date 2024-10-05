E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwaiti royal arrested, faces imprisonment for money laundering, usury

The arrest serves as a reminder that 'no one is above the law', says the interior ministry

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 7:58 AM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 8:02 AM

A member of Kuwait's ruling family was arrested over charges of money laundering and usury, authorities said late Friday.

The royal reportedly attempted to escape an "enforceable prison sentence" for the financial crimes he was accused of, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a statement.


Security services managed to track him down after investigations and a thorough search.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The arrest serves as a reminder that 'no one is above the law', the interior ministry said. It affirms the authorities' commitment to ensuring that the rule of law is applied to everyone — including members of the ruling family, it added.

The ministry said it also seeks to ensure justice and equality prevail in the implementation of the law, without any exceptions.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World