Worker killed in Kuwait after Iranian attack on Chinese company building

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the US-Iran war, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

A worker was killed in Kuwait in an Iranian attack targeting a Chinese company building in the country, the army announced on Thursday, July 30.

The Ministry of Defence revealed the Iranian attack hit the building located in Kuwait's north, leading to significant material damage as well as the loss of one worker's life.

After the incident, authorities immediately began taking necessary measures and dealing with the situation, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The Armed Forces affirmed they would take all the necessary measures to protect the sovereignty of the homeland, preserve its security and stability.

After a pause on its bombing campaign against Iran, the US carried out fresh strikes in Iran on Wednesday, July 30, further intensifying a five-month-old war that was already expanding beyond its main fronts to embroil additional countries in the region.

Earlier, a drone hit a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey's initial assessment, while US and Saudi forces launched strikes against Iran-aligned groups in eastern Iraq and Iran fired missiles at US troops in Jordan.

The latest strikes threatened to draw more Middle Eastern countries into the conflict, after the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen last week declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.