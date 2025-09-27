  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.3°C

Kuwait denies reports on allowing family sponsor residency violators to adjust status

Last month, legal measures were taken against violators under Article 22, Family Sponsorship, whereby the violators and the sponsors were deported

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 1:59 PM

Top Stories

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

Kuwait has clarified that it has not issued any circular allowing violators of some residency permits to adjust their status, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

Under the updated Article 22, residents can sponsor a family member under certain conditions in Kuwait, such as a minimum income.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Intel seeks investment from Apple, Bloomberg News reports

thumb-image

South Korea is committed to concluding US tariff deal, says its industry minister

thumb-image

Watch: UAE President meets UFC Middleweight world champion Khamzat Chimaev

thumb-image

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

thumb-image

Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohan Munasinghe on why climate action must be aligned with SDGs

 

The Ministry said that no such decisions were taken regarding those who violated the "join a sponsor" residency permit. "What has been circulated in some media outlets and on social media in this regard is entirely false," it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Affirming that any decision or circular concerning the Ministry of Interior will be announced only through official channels, the authority urged the public to verify information before publishing or circulating news, and to rely solely on statements issued by the Ministry through its official platforms.

Last month, legal measures were taken against violators under Article (22) – Family Sponsorship, whereby the violators and the sponsors were deported.