'No tolerance': Kuwait to deport expats for speeding violations above 150km/h

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) is cracking down on traffic violators, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy on speeding. Authorities warned motorists that exceeding speed limits will result in legal penalties, including deportation for expats and imprisonment for severe violations.

The MoI said motorists will be penalised based on speed thresholds of 150 km/h, 170 km/h, and 200 km/h, as part of efforts to curb reckless driving and enhance road safety across the country.

The ministry also stressed there will be "no tolerance" for violations that endanger public safety and urged all motorists to strictly adhere to traffic laws. The penalties vary between Kuwaiti citizens and expats residing in the Gulf country.

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Penalties over 150 km/h

Kuwaiti motorists caught exceeding speeds of 150 km/h will face traffic violations and vehicle impoundment.

For expat residents, the penalties are more severe and include traffic violations, vehicle impoundment, and deportation from Kuwait in serious cases.

Penalties over 170 km/h

At speeds exceeding 170 km/h, penalties escalate further. Kuwaiti citizens may face issuance of traffic violations, vehicle impoundment, and detention pending legal procedures. Expat residents will face traffic violations, vehicle impoundment, and deportation from Kuwait.

Penalties over 200 km/h

For extreme speeding above 200 km/h, authorities have outlined the most stringent measures. Kuwaiti citizens will face traffic violations, vehicle impoundment, and referral for imprisonment proceedings. Expat residents will face traffic violations, vehicle impoundment, and deportation from Kuwait.

Speed limits in Kuwait

Speed limits in Kuwait depend on road type. Expressways and border roads typically allow speeds of up to 120 km/h, while ring roads are generally set between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, depending on the section.

Main inner-city and arterial roads are limited to around 60 km/h, and residential areas are capped at 45 km/h. For heavy vehicles and trucks, limits are lower, typically ranging from 40 km/h to 80 km/h depending on the road and operating conditions.

These measures are intended to deter reckless driving and reduce road fatalities and accidents. It urged all motorists in Kuwait to comply with speed limits and drive responsibly.