Kuwait investigates cases of suffocation among female students at secondary school

All cases are currently stable with the concerned authorities monitoring the students' health in real time

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 5:36 PM
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Multiple cases of female students suffering from breathing issues recently at a Kuwait school have sparked concern, leading to authorities intervening and taking action.

The Ministry of Education on Monday confirmed the schoolgirls at a secondary school had experienced suffocation and that all cases were currently stable.

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After the initial reports, the girls received medical attention while an investigation was opened into the incident in order to establish a cause, circumstances, identify who was responsible and take appropriate measures.

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Concerned authorities are monitoring the students’ health conditions first-hand, the ministry affirmed, while emphasising that the safety of students and educational and administrative staff is its top priority.

It also stressed that it will not tolerate any behaviour that would disrupt the security and safety of the school environment or endanger students and staff. Any violation of regulations and rules will be met with the necessary firmness, it added.

For whoever is found responsible for the incident, a code of conduct and related regulations will be applied to them in accordance with the results of the investigation, as per the ministry.

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