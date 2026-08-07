Watch: Kuwait busts smugglers concealing food items in trucks to Egypt

This seizure took place during a routine customs inspection in which large quantities of food items were found, violating regulations

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 7 Aug 2026, 9:49 AM
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Customs inspectors in Kuwait found large quantities of food items concealed in trucks that were heading to Egypt.

Packaged cooking oil, pasta and tomato paste were among the food items that authorities seized after their inspections.

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This seizure took place during a routine customs inspection in which large quantities of food items were found, violating regulations. Legal measures were then taken against the violators.

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The accused have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action. Watch how the authorities busted the smugglers below:

The General Administration of Customs affirmed that it will continue to tighten control over its customs ports and combat all smuggling attempts.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, customs agents managed to apprehend a traveller who had concealed 460 grams of gold, which had been melted and hidden within the frame of the luggage bag.

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