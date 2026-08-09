Kuwait seizes 390 used tyres from warehouse selling reconditioned products

Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry also seized the specialised equipment used to polish and renew the tyres

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 9 Aug 2026, 7:58 PM
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Kuwait authorities have seized 390 used car tyres from a warehouse in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area after discovering that they were being cleaned, polished and reconditioned for sale to consumers.

Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry found that those operating the warehouse were storing used tyres and carrying out cleaning, renewal and reconditioning work before putting them on display for consumers.

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During the operation, authorities also discovered specialised equipment used to polish and renew the tyres.

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A seizure report was issued against the violating warehouse, while the competent authorities are taking the prescribed legal measures against those responsible, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said its Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Department, working with the Ministry of Interior, uncovered the warehouse following monitoring and surveillance.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Interior’s Farwaniya Governorate Criminal Investigations Department.

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