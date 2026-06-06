Kuwait reopens airspace after Iran attack; 11 diverted flights return

Seven ballistic missiles were launched toward Bahrain and Kuwait in the latest escalation

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 6 Jun 2026, 12:20 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Kuwaiti air traffic resumed after an Iranian attack caused a temporary, 2-hour closure of Kuwaiti airspace, and the diversion of 11 flights.

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The closure, from 4.15am to 6.15am on Saturday, was a "precautionary measure" following the Iranian attack which involved missiles and drones, the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

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Emergency procedures and plans were activated to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and civil aviation facilities, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Eleven flights, operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, which were diverted to neighbouring airports — Dammam and Riyadh — have since returned to Kuwait International Airport after air traffic resumed.

Iran attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

Seven ballistic missiles were launched toward Bahrain and Kuwait in the latest escalation. All the missiles were successfully intercepted, according to Bahrain authorities.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, Kuwait reported that its air defence systems were engaging hostile missiles and drones. The authorities alerted the public that explosion sounds may be heard due to interceptions.

Bahrain sounded the warning siren on early Saturday, urging residents to stay calm and head to the nearest safe place. Bahrain condemned the Iranian attacks, warning the Islamic Republic not to "equate patience to weakness".

Bahrain said that the protection of its people is a "red line that cannot be compromised," and asked for the immediate cessation of attacks, cooperation in removing mines, and allowing the safe departure of sailors stranded in Hormuz.

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