Kuwait reduces prices of 1,922 medicines to become cheapest in Gulf

Kuwait on Sunday announced a sweeping reduction in the prices of medicines and health products, with authorities aiming to make drugs in the country the cheapest across the Gulf.

In a ministerial decision, Kuwait’s Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al‑Awadhi, approved price cuts for 1,922 medicines, pharmaceutical preparations, and dietary supplements to ease costs for patients and strengthen the healthcare system.

The decision is part of a broader plan to reform and modernise the country’s pharmaceutical sector. The ministry has also approved and set prices for 268 new medicines and health products, expanding treatment options in the local market.

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Health authorities said the updated list now covers a wide range of treatments, including advanced therapies for obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The move also ensures the availability of the latest antibiotics and antimicrobial drugs in line with global treatment protocols.

Officials stressed that the new pricing framework is based on international and Gulf benchmarks to stabilise the pharmaceutical market and ensure medicines in Kuwait are priced at the lowest levels in the region.

The Ministry of Health said the initiative reflects its commitment to improving access to modern, high-quality treatments while reducing the financial burden on patients. The move is part of a wider strategy to review medicine prices and expand the availability of effective therapies across all major health categories.