Watch: Two jailed in Kuwait for reckless driving, obstructing patrol; vehicles crushed

Two young men have been jailed in Kuwait for serious traffic offences, including reckless driving, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior said on Monday, September 28, urging motorists to strictly comply with traffic laws and regulations.

In the first case, the offender was found driving a car without a licence plate recklessly, performing dangerous stunts and making loud, disturbing noise on the road. His negligent driving endangered his life and the safety of road users in Al Wafra agricultural area in southern Kuwait, the Ministry noted. Investigations showed the car was involved in previous instances of reckless driving.

The other motorist was obstructing a security patrol's work with his vehicle to help the other offender escape and failed to comply with police orders. Following investigations and inquiries, the General Traffic Department, represented by the Security Patrols Department managed to arrest the two suspects.

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A video of the incident was shared by the Kuwaiti authority. In the short clip, the two offenders are seen standing in chains as heavy machinery crushes their vehicles. Watch here:

Punishment

Following the arrests, traffic violations were issued against both suspects, and the necessary legal procedures were taken before they were referred to the Central Prison.

The two vehicles were also crushed and scrapped after legal procedures were completed, in connection with violations involving reckless driving, negligent driving and endangering the safety of road users, in accordance with Article 33 of the Traffic Law in Kuwait.

In Kuwait, anyone who commits any of the acts listed in Article 33 shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of more than one year and not exceeding three years, and a fine of not more than one thousand dinars and not less than six hundred dinars, or by either of these two penalties. Listed in the law is also the act of driving a vehicle recklessly or negligently in a manner that endangers the driver or others in their lives or property.

The same article also states that the court may, on its own initiative or on request from the Ministry of Interior, order the confiscation of the motor vehicle in favour of the Ministry of Interior if it convicts a defendant of committing any of the acts in the article.

Authorities in Kuwait have time and again warned the public against reckless and negligent driving and obstructing the work of security patrols, stressing that monitoring and follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend violators and take the necessary legal action against them in order to protect the safety of road users.

Earlier in September, a man was arrested in Kuwait for engaging in reckless and negligent behaviour while driving, and disposed of his vehicle. The arrest came after a video of him driving recklessly went viral. Authorities apprehended the man after conducting relevant investigations and referred him to the Central Prison. His vehicle was also seized.