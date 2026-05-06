Kuwait joins UAE, Saudi in recalling Flying Tiger glasses over toxic metals

Kuwait on Wednesday issued a consumer product recall for a range of items sold by Flying Tiger Copenhagen, after tests found hazardous substances in their printing materials.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry called on all consumers to immediately stop using the glass drinking cups from the brand sold during the 2024 and 2025 periods. Authorities have confirmed that the affected products have been withdrawn from the market. Residents who have purchased any of the listed items are strongly advised to stop using them.

According to the recall notice, the product with codes 3057450, 3060031, 3052986, 2219350, 30535503, and 3992603 may contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium in their printed components. Both substances are known to pose health risks, particularly with prolonged exposure.

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This recall follows authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia notifying consumers that the product has been pulled from shelves.

Customers in Kuwait can return the products to receive a full refund by contacting Alda Trading Company, the distributor in Kuwait. The company has provided dedicated contact numbers — +965 22201924 and +965 22201967 — to assist customers requesting assistance. Consumers may visit any Flying Tiger store in Kuwait to return the product.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a strong presence in the Gulf, known for its affordable, quirky Scandinavian design and treasure-hunt style shopping experience, offering playful lifestyle products that encourage fun and connection.