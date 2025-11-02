  • search in Khaleej Times
Labubu toys recalled over safety concerns from Kuwait markets

The authority urged residents to stop using the product and to contact the company to return it and receive a refund

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 9:33 PM

Updated: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 9:42 PM

Kuwait has recalled the popular Labubu toy from its market citing safety risks.

The country's Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced it would be recalling the product (TOY3378 LABUBU) due to a manufacturing defect which led some parts to detach easily, exposing children to the risk of suffocation.

Furthermore, to report any incident or for queries, consumers have been urged to reach out to the authority.

Furthermore, to report any incident or for queries, consumers have been urged to reach out to the authority.

What is the Labubu doll? This weird, wild misfit is breaking the internet and taking the spotlight.

The monster-like doll was created by Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised illustrator Kasing Lung, who drew inspiration from folklore to create a Nordic fairy tale picture book series, called The Monsters. Among the many monsters that inhabit Lung's fictional world, Labubu is the star. With a devilish smile, the Labubus, who are all female, play harmless pranks. Even though she creates chaos, Labubu is kind-hearted and has good intentions.