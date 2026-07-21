Kuwait lodges formal protest over tanker attack; power station fires contained

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Totonchi to deliver a formal protest note over Iran's targeting of the Kuwaiti tanker Kaifan in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening, which resulted in injuries to several crew members.

The move came as power generation and water desalination facilities across the country were subjected to Iranian attacks for the fourth consecutive day.

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan said the blatant attack came amid what he described as Iran's continuing aggression against Kuwait since February 28, 2026. He said the incident constituted a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, threatened freedom of international navigation and breached UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.

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Al-Mashaan renewed Kuwait's call for the immediate cessation of the attacks, stressing that the country reserves the right to take the necessary measures and holding Tehran fully responsible for its continued aggression.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the attacks sparked fires at several power station facilities. It confirmed that emergency teams, in cooperation with the Kuwait Fire Force and security authorities, had successfully contained and extinguished the fires.

The ministry added that it had begun assessing the damage and implementing repair plans, while taking several power generation units out of service as a precautionary operational measure to ensure the safety of equipment and maintain the stability of the country's electricity and water systems.