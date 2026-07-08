Kuwait says power transmission lines down, outages reported in several areas
Emergency teams have begun work to determine the cause and restore power as soon as possible
- PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 3:01 AM
Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Wednesday that several power transmission lines had gone out of service, causing electricity outages in scattered areas of the country.
It added that emergency teams had begun work under an approved emergency plan to determine the cause and restore power as soon as possible.