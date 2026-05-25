Kuwait police thwart attempt to promote narcotics, arrest suspect with drugs

Officers suspected an individual during a field patrol and conducted a search that led to seizing several suspected prohibited substances

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 6:17 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Authorities in Kuwait arrested a suspect with suspected narcotic substances and drug distribution materials during a security patrol, the Governorate Police Directorate said.

According to officials, officers became suspicious of the individual during a field patrol and conducted a search that led to seizing several suspected prohibited substances and tools used for preparing and distributing drugs.

Recommended For You

Iran says will not take tolls on Hormuz, management belongs to 'coastal countries'

Iran says will not take tolls on Hormuz, management belongs to 'coastal countries'

Agreement may be cancelled due to US obstructing some clauses: Iran's Tasnim

Agreement may be cancelled due to US obstructing some clauses: Iran's Tasnim

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, allow limited oil sales under draft deal: Axios

US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, allow limited oil sales under draft deal: Axios

 

Police said the confiscated items included 23 pills suspected to be the narcotic substance Lyrica, two bags containing a white substance believed to be drugs, 14 pieces suspected to be hashish, and a bag containing approximately half a kilogram of suspected marijuana.

Authorities also recovered six packs of rolling paper, three precision scales for weighing and preparing narcotics, and empty bags intended for packaging and distribution. These items indicate suspected involvement in drug promotion and trafficking.

The suspect and the seized materials have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action. The arrest was carried out by the Security and Guards Department as part of ongoing efforts by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior to combat drug trafficking and strengthen community safety.

The Ministry of Interior said it would continue intensive security campaigns across all areas to combat drug dealers and traffickers, stressing that security personnel remain committed to protecting society and preventing narcotics from targeting young people.

The ministry also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious activities through the emergency hotline 112.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

2

Iran says will not take tolls on Hormuz, management belongs to 'coastal countries'

3

Trump says Iran peace deal is 'largely negotiated', Hormuz Strait will be opened

4

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

5

Meet Sharjah-based Indian student who earned Guinness World Record at 11