Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reports damage, injuries from Iranian attacks

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has said that one of its oil facilities was hit on Saturday by "repeated Iranian attacks", resulting in significant material damage and some injuries.

In a statement posted by Kuwait's Center For Government Communication, KPC said that the attacks resulted in significant material damage and some injuries. The injured were treated and the site was evacuated. The situation is being addressed in coordination with the relevant authorities in the country.

The CGC also said that since Saturday dawn, Kuwait's Armed Forces have detected hostile ballistic missiles and drones within the country's airspace, which have been intercepted and engaged.

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The statement added that the Iranian aggression continued, targeting a number of military and security installations, as well as several vital and civilian facilities in the country.

Several facilities damaged

The attacks targeted facilities belonging to the oil, electricity, and water sectors, resulting in fires and significant damage to several facilities and installations. The statement indicated that the relevant authorities have begun firefighting and repair operations.

Several members of the General Fire Force and oil sector workers were injured while performing their duties and are receiving the necessary medical care and treatment.

The interception of the hostile attacks also resulted in debris falling in several locations and residential areas, causing material damage, but no human casualties were reported.

The Armed Forces affirmed their continued commitment to carrying out their duties and responsibilities with high efficiency, maintaining constant readiness and preparedness, and taking all necessary measures to protect the nation's sovereignty and preserve its security and stability.

Kuwait condemns attacks

Kuwait strongly condemned the Iranian aggression, stressing that repeated attacks on vital infrastructure threaten civilians and violate international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks reflect a systematic hostile approach targeting civilian facilities and essential infrastructure, holding Iran fully responsible for the aggression and its consequences while demanding an immediate halt.

The ministry affirmed Kuwait's right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any threats, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.