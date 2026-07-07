Kuwait mandates security cameras in key facilities, including gold shops, malls

Kuwait has issued a law that mandates installing security cameras at key facilities mandatory, the Gulf state's Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

Under Law No. 61 of 2015 on the regulation and installation of security cameras and surveillance devices, owners of 16 types of public facilities, including shopping malls, hotels, fuel stations and banks, are required to install approved security surveillance systems. The measure aims to strengthen security, improve monitoring capabilities and support efforts to maintain public safety across the country.

The law requires security camera recordings to be retained for 120 days and prohibits any alteration or tampering with the footage. Facility owners must also ensure the regular maintenance of surveillance cameras and devices, while continuously updating the systems to ensure they remain effective and operational.

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The requirements apply to a wide range of establishments, including residential complexes, hospitals and clinics, places of worship, industrial areas, marine marinas, shooting ranges, and warehouses storing valuable or hazardous materials. Take a look:

Hotels and hotel apartments

Shopping malls

Cooperative societies

Residential complexes

Banks

Youth centres

Sports and cultural clubs

Gold and jewellery shops

Shopping and entertainment centres

Hospitals and clinics

Fuel stations

Mosques and places of worship

Industrial areas

Marinas

Shooting ranges

Warehouses and storage facilities for valuable and hazardous materials

By requiring a wide range of facilities to maintain security camera systems, authorities aim to improve incident monitoring, support investigations and enhance the ability of security agencies to respond effectively to emergencies and security-related incidents.

The Ministry of Interior has also urged individuals and facility owners seeking clarification on the provisions of the new law or additional information to contact the authorities via WhatsApp at 25580888. The dedicated communication channel is intended to provide further guidance on the requirements and procedures related to the implementation of the security camera regulations.