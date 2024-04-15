Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister

The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
Kuwait's Emir on Monday appointed Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister, state news agency KUNA reported.
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government. His resignation was a procedural move after a new parliament was elected that month, the fourth since December 2020.
The OPEC producer, which bans political parties, has one of the most open political systems in the Gulf.
ALSO READ
The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt
Air India and Vistara have announced avoidance of Iranian airspace and are taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations
Israel has a multi-layered air defence system that has intercepted thousands of rockets since it first went into operation in 2011
Police said there was no evidence to suggest Joel Cauchi was 'driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise'
Tehran warned the United States on Sunday to 'stay away' from its conflict with Israel
Ten people were injured in the accident, which happened late Friday afternoon in the resort city of Antalya when a supporting pylon collapsed
Dairy-based and malt-based beverages also cannot be labelled as 'health drinks' in the country