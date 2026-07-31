Kuwait says material damages caused by falling shrapnel from drone interceptions

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the US-Iran war since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Kuwait's Army on Friday said that its forces have detected and downed hostile drones in its airspace since dawn.

The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi added that the Iranian aggression targeted vital and military facilities.

No human casualties were recorded but falling shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage. The authority affirmed that it would continue to protect the sovereignty of its homeland and preserve its security and stability.

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Iran's military said earlier on Friday that it launched drone strikes targeting US military facilities in Kuwait, as fighting resumed between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East war after a nearly week-long lull.

The army said in a statement it targeted "fighter aircraft shelters, satellite communications systems and equipment storage facilities at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait".

There was no immediate comment from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Iranian army said the strikes came "in response to the recent aggression by the terrorist US military against our country and its brutal attack on a residential home on Qeshm Island".

Local media reported on Thursday that three members of a family were killed in US strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz waterway crucial for oil and gas trade.

(With inputs from AFP)