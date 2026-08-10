Watch: Kuwait authorities bust marijuana farm owner, seize over 15,000 dinars

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a citizen accused of operating a marijuana cultivation farm in the Doha area and possessing narcotics for trafficking and personal use.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said the arrest followed monitoring and investigations that led officers to the cultivation site.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authorities seized 6 kilograms of marijuana, 250 grams of hashish, equipment used to grow marijuana and 17,820 Kuwaiti dinars in cash.

The suspect and the seized items were referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action.

As seen in the video shared by the Ministry of Interior below, the drugs were stored in bottles and concealed behind clothes inside closets.

On August 4, Kuwaiti authorities arrested 23 people accused of drug trafficking and possession in a series of anti-narcotics operations, according to the country’s Ministry of Interior.

The suspects were arrested in 12 separate cases following surveillance and investigations by the General Directorate for Drug Control.

Authorities seized various quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances intended for trafficking and personal use, along with precision scales, ammunition, cash believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking, and packaging materials used to prepare drugs for distribution.

The arrests are part of Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and curb the distribution and use of narcotics.