Kuwait mandates military service for male citizens aged 18

Kuwait has mandated military service for all males upon reaching the age of 18, starting with those born on January 1, 2012.

The country introduced new amendments to a 2015 law on national military service, "to remedy legislative and procedural gaps," according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The amendments also extend registration deadline from 60 days to 180 days, and allows the exemption of an only son from service. Kuwait Oil Company firefighters will now enjoy exemptions akin to those granted to the Kuwait Fire Force under the revised law.

The amendments help address delays in processing certain transactions, and difficulties in handling cases not explicitly covered under the original law, according to the national news agency.

The National Military Service Authority can assign conscripts to four sectors: Kuwait Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Kuwait National Guard, and Kuwait Fire Force.

Employed conscripts will retain salary, allowances, and bonuses during their service. In addition, their service period will count towards total years of employment, according to KUNA.