Kuwaiti man gets 15 years in jail for dragging shopkeeper with car over 2 dinar theft

A Kuwait Court has upheld a sentence of 15 years of imprisonment and hard labour over the death of a shopkeeper, according to local media reports.

The man was accused of trapping the shopkeeper's arm and dragging him in the car for 30 metres, after refusing to pay two Kuwaiti Dinars (nearly Dh12) — the cost of the items purchased at the store. The injuries caused by the incident led to the shopkeeper's death.

The Public Prosecution charged the defendant with intentional murder, alleging that after the victim demanded payment for the items purchased, he intentionally trapped the man's arm in the the car's window and dragged him for 30 metres.

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The man then let go of the victim by unrolling the window, causing the shopkeeper to fall to the ground. The prosecutors said that the man intended to kill the shopkeeper and charged him with stealing property while using violence.

His friend who witnessed the incident corroborated the account.

Police investigations revealed that the man had a prior record of drug and theft offences, he also stole licence plates.

On the day of the incident, the man allegedly used stolen licence plates to conceal the vehicle used. Hee also later modified the vehicle by changing its colour to evade the authorities.

Later, the Criminal Court in Kuwait said that the defendant has assaulted the victim, without the intention of killing him but that the injuries inflicted led to the victim's demise.