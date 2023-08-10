Kuwait, Lebanon move to ban 'Barbie' as blockbuster film reaches Mideast cinemas

Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
Barbie opened in the Middle East on Thursday — but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film have raised questions over how widely it will be released.
Kuwait announced its ban late Wednesday, saying the film promotes “ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order,” without elaborating, according to a statement published by the state-run Kuna news agency.
In Lebanon, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada said the film was found to “contradict values of faith and morality”. His request to ban the film was forwarded to Lebanon's General Security agency — which falls under the Interior Ministry and traditionally handles censorship decisions — to make the final verdict. The move has already sparked an uproar in Lebanon.
The Warner Bros. movie about the iconic dolls has grossed over $1 billion in less than a month since opening in other markets. The film — led and produced by Margot Robbie, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig — crossed $400 million domestic and $500 million internationally faster than any other movie at the studio, including the Harry Potter films.
In the UAE, the movie has already broken records in some cinemas, with thousands of tickets sold on opening day on Thursday. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are also set to release the film this evening.
The film's release in the region was initially planned for August 31 but was recently brought forward, indicating that any censorship issues had been resolved.
Films are often delayed for release in the region to allow time for production companies to censor them or for committees to review them. Warner Bros. did not respond to requests for comments about whether or not the movie was censored for release in the region.
The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York
It’s travel time. If you are planning a trip to unfamiliar cities and terrains, here are a few apps that could serve you well
'The Exorcist' received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director
Among those killed were a newborn and a four-year-old girl
Moscow dismisses the talks as a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv
The batch of common cold syrup branded Cold Out had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol
Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase