Kuwait launches system to monitor wage payments to private sector employees

Kuwait's Central Bank (CBK) has announced the launch of "Kuwait Wage Payment System (KWPS)” for private sector employees, in an attempt to develop the payment infrastructure in the country and monitor wage transfers.

The CBK will assume the responsibility for the system’s technical and operational management, while the Public Authority for Manpower oversees and monitors the level of compliance by employers with the provisions of KWPS.

According to latest official data released by Kuwait’s Central Statistical Bureau, around 1.84 million work in the country's private sector as of the end of March 2026, including around 66,000 Kuwaitis.

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How the new system works

The KWPS system aims to establish an integrated national platform for processing and monitoring wage transfers for private sector employees through local banks, thereby enabling wages to be disbursed electronically in a secure and reliable manner.

It also helps reduce manual procedures, improve data quality, and facilitate data sharing among relevant authorities, while promoting financial inclusion. It aims at encouraging the use of banking services and electronic payment methods, allowing supervisory authorities to conduct real-time monitoring and early detection of non-compliance with wages disbursement, and providing accurate data to support decision-making and the formulation of labor-market policies.

The system contributes to advancing a sophisticated national payments framework aligned with leading international standards and best practices, and characterized by efficiency, reliability and flexibility. In turn, it further consolidates the State of Kuwait’s position as an advanced financial center, well positioned to keep pace with evolving global developments across the payments and digital financial services sector

CBK stated that the launch of the KWPS comes as part of its efforts to implement the national roadmap for developing the payments system. Earlier this year the Kuwait Automated Clearing House (KACH) was launched in January, followed by the launch of the Kuwait Dispute Management System (KDMS) in February. KWPS is the third system to be launched under phase II of Kuwait National Payments System Project.