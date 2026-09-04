Kuwait has documented the Iranian attacks that targeted the country this year in its Grade 10 history textbook.

The Ministry of Education describes them as 'sinful Iranian attacks' against Kuwait and has included an account of the attacks and their aftermath in the national history curriculum, according to a report by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.

The textbook, The State of Kuwait: The Journey and the Entity, dedicates pages 56 and 57 to documenting the attacks, their impact and Kuwait’s response, including what it describes as the country’s united efforts to confront them.

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The section is presented as part of efforts to promote national unity, loyalty and a sense of belonging among younger generations.

Kuwait documents Iranian attacks, damage

The textbook details attacks it attributes to Iran and Iranian-backed groups, carried out using missiles and drones against vital and government facilities as well as residential areas.

The sites listed include power generation and water desalination plants, Kuwait International Airport, the Public Institution for Social Security building, the Ministries Complex and several residential areas.

On June 3, Iranian strikes hit Kuwait International Airport, killing one Indian traveller and injuring at least 63 people, including civilians, airport staff and travellers, according to Kuwait’s Ministry of Health. The textbook also features an image of the damage caused at the airport following the Iranian shelling.

Iranian strikes have also targeted Kuwait’s critical water and energy infrastructure. On July 17, an Iranian attack damaged a power generation and water desalination station, causing a fire and disrupting a number of electricity generation units, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.

The section describes the attacks as violations of Kuwait’s sovereignty and security, saying they prompted state institutions to raise their level of readiness.

Kuwait rejects attacks, stresses diplomacy

The textbook highlights Kuwait’s rejection of the attacks and its right to defend its territory while continuing diplomatic efforts to safeguard regional security and stability.

It also highlights the leadership of Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in directing state institutions, strengthening their preparedness and reaffirming Kuwait’s position that it was not a party to the conflict.

The section also highlights Kuwait’s resilience and national unity in the face of the attacks.

Kuwait calls for sovereignty, de-escalation

The textbook also details the Emir’s communications with brotherly and friendly countries, as well as international organisations, during the crisis.

These efforts were aimed at reaffirming Kuwait’s position on respecting the sovereignty of states, upholding international law and maintaining regional security and stability.

The section says Kuwait continued to engage diplomatically while stressing that it would not allow its territory, airspace or territorial waters to be used as a launchpad for attacks against any country.

It also reiterates Kuwait’s position that it was not a party to the conflict and its call for dialogue, de-escalation and respect for international law.

Focus on national unity

The textbook says the crisis underscored the importance of national unity and solidarity between Kuwait’s leadership and people.

It also highlights the readiness of state institutions to protect the country’s security and sovereignty, while reiterating Kuwait’s support for dialogue, de-escalation and respect for international law.

Recent attacks on Kuwait

Just over two days ago, on September 2, Kuwaiti authorities said a fire at a residential complex caused by an Iranian drone attack had been brought under control, as hostilities between Iran and the US intensified.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), firefighting teams quickly responded to the site and brought the fire under control. The General Fire Force said no injuries were reported, with only limited material damage.

The latest incident came amid a renewed wave of tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran, which have intensified since a US attack on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.