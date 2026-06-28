Kuwait condemns renewed Iranian attack, says two missiles intercepted with no damage

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Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said its forces detected two hostile ballistic missiles in Kuwaiti airspace at dawn today and intercepted them in line with standard operational procedures.

The Kuwaiti army said no damage or injuries were reported.

It added that the armed forces remain fully ready and continue their duties to protect national security and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

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Earlier, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning what it described as repeated and “heinous” Iranian aggression against the country.

The ministry said the latest attack, which occurred at dawn, constitutes a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of those on its territory, in clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.

It added that continued aggression, at a time of regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, undermines peace initiatives and represents a direct challenge to international will supporting stability.

Kuwait reaffirmed that it reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and people.