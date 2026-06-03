Iran attacks Kuwait: Human toll, damage to airport, guidelines for residents explained

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Kuwait was targeted during the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, in an Iranian attack that hit vital and civilian installations, including Kuwait International Airport. The assault — which comes amid a shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran — resulted in one death and several injuries.

The attack, the biggest on Kuwait since the beginning of the truce in early April, was met with widespread condemnation. In a statement, the UAE said that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a breach of international law.

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What happened during the attack?

During a media briefing, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, said that Kuwait's armed forces detected and engaged 13 hostile ballistic missiles within the country's airspace, intercepting them over several residential areas, which resulted in the fall of some debris. The forces also detected and dealt with 17 hostile drones as part of defensive operations, he added.

Since the beginning of the war on February 28, Kuwait has been targeted by 15 cruise missiles, 372 ballistic missiles and 869 drones, as per figures shared by the Army General Staff Headquarters.

Were there any fatalities or injuries?

One Indian traveller was killed in the attack on the airport. At least 63 people, including civilians, airport staff and travellers, were injured, the Ministry of Health said.

The injuries ranged from severe to critical, including fractures, head trauma, cerebral haemorrhage, amputations, blast-related injuries, and smoke inhalation, according to an official statement.

Emergency crews, supported by 25 ambulances, were deployed to the site to carry out field triage, administer first aid, and transfer the injured to hospitals based on case severity and available capacity.

The ministry confirmed that seven major emergency surgeries have been performed so far, while several patients remain in intensive care. Hospitals nationwide continue to operate under heightened alert, with emergency departments, ICUs and operating theatres on enhanced readiness.

Kuwait state news agency has since released photos of some of the injured recuperating in hospitals:

Any material damage to infrastructure?

Photos shared by state media showed damages to Kuwait International Airport. Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited the Terminal 1 of the aviation hub, inspecting damages to the airport's exterior as well as interior, while listening to an assessment of the extent of the severe material damage inflicted on a number of the airport's facilities.

Overall, authorities announced that four fires broke out due to falling debris from Iranian attacks, the official spokesperson for the General Fire Force, Brigadier General Mohammed Badr Ibrahim, confirmed.

The General Fire Force received nine reports after debris fell in areas due to drone and missile interception. Four cases were regarding fires, and five others required them to secure sites in coordination with relevant authorities.

In total, 36 reports on falling debris and objects related to interceptions were filed.

Was air traffic impacted by the attack?

Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority announced activating an emergency plan at Kuwait International Airport following the targeting of the Passenger Terminal 'T1' building with drones and missiles from Iran. Flights have been either suspended or diverted to alternative airports until further notice.

Kuwait Airways has clarified that flights affected by operational procedures have not been cancelled; rather, they have been temporarily postponed until operations resume and the airport is reopened for air traffic, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the country.

Later in the day, Kuwait's Public Authority of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of all Kuwait Airways flights only via Passenger Terminal 'T4' of Kuwait International Airport. Kuwait's Jazeera Airways also resumed flights from the airport's Terminal 5 after taking security measures following Iranian attacks during the day, the Civil Aviation authority announced in a statement.

Indian carrier IndiGo said that their flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until 1200 hrs on June 4, 2026.

Dubai-based flydubai said it has cancelled all flights to and from Kuwait after Iranian drones struck the airport.

Have authorities issued any guidelines for residents?

A Defence Ministry spokesperson urged citizens and residents not to approach, photograph, publish or circulate images and videos of damaged locations, debris impact sites or remnants of interception operations on social media platforms to safeguard public security and safety.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities and relying solely on official sources for information.

Officials also warned residents against handling any fires or objects suspected to be resulting from the fall of debris, stressing the importance of immediately reporting such cases via the emergency phone number 112 to preserve their safety and enable the specialised teams to handle them in accordance with established procedures.

They also called on everyone to refrain from approaching debris fall sites or tampering with them, and leave handling them to the specialised teams.

What has Iran said?

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the attack against Kuwait, which it said was in retaliation for US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker and island.

"In response to this aggression, the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts helicopters, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were targeted with missiles and drones by the Guards' forces," the Guards said in a statement on their official Telegram channel.

The US Central Command denied its bases had been hit and said Iranian ballistic missiles failed to strike their targets in the region.

What was Kuwait's response?

In the wake of the attacks, Kuwait has demanded that two Iranian embassy staff leave the country within 24 hours.

Kuwait's deputy foreign affairs minister Hamad Suleiman Al-Mashaan summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Kuwait, Hamed Hamid Yaqoubi Far, and "handed him an official protest note" regarding the continued Iranian attacks. The note also conveyed the decision to reduce the number of members of the Iranian Embassy in the country. Two members of the Iranian diplomatic mission have been declared persona non grata, and will be required to leave Kuwait within 24 hours, the ministry said.

The country's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that Kuwaiti armed forces remain fully prepared and are continuing to carry out their duties in coordination with relevant state authorities to safeguard the country and the safety of citizens and residents.

How did India react?

India's foreign ministry condemned the attack, confirming that an Indian national had been killed and others wounded. "We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals were injured," it said in a statement, adding, "We again call upon parties to cease such attacks".