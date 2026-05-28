Kuwait says air defences intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Kuwait's army said on Thursday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone threats, but did not say where they were coming from.

The army stated that any sounds of explosions heard in the country were the result of air-defense systems intercepting threats, and urged people to follow the security and safety instructions issued by the authorities.

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The statement came after US strikes earlier on Thursday on what Washington said was an Iranian drone operation threatening U.S. forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran confirmed the US attack and said it had targeted a US air base at 4.50am (0120 GMT) after what it described as an early morning US strike near Bandar Abbas airport. It did not say where the base was.

Kuwait, which is home to a US air base, did not say the threats were Iranian.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, saw missile and drone attacks during the US-Israel war on Iran. Hostilities have largely eased since a ceasefire came into effect in April, though drones have since been launched from Iraq towards Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.