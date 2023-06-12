Kuwait intensifies inspection; arrests hundreds of illegal residents, labour law violators

The young siblings survived a small plane crash on May 1 that took the lives of the pilot, their mother, and a third adult
Kuwaiti authorities have deported hundreds of violators of residency and labour laws in the recent weeks.
According to posts shared by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, daily inspections are being conducted by the officers from General Department of Residence Inquiry Affaires in various areas to catch violators.
The inspections resulted in the detention of several expats who were residing in the country without valid documents and many others who worked at shops and other establishments without work permits.
The arrested included women of various nationalities engaged in immoral activities and illegal residents who were found selling subsidised materials without authorisation.
The department, in a series of tweets, said the violators caught during the inspections had been referred to authorities for further action. Officials are continuing inspections in various areas of the country to find violators, the ministry said.
