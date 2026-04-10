Kuwait refutes video about medicines passing through airport, says it is ‘outdated’

Kuwait’s Health Ministry said on Friday, April 10, that a widely circulated video showing medicines passing through an airport is outdated and unrelated to the ministry, sending a message of reassurance to the public.

"As part of its monitoring of content circulating on social media platforms, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that the video in question is old and dates back several years," it has clarified.

In further comments, the ministry stated that the incidents shown in the clip does not reflect the approved systems or operational procedures in the state of Kuwait.

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Authorities have reaffirmed their full commitments to the highest standards of governance and oversight of medicines and medical supplies, in line with a rigorous system that ensures the safety and quality of supplies,

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry stressed that it reserves the right to take all necessary legal action against any misinformation or abuse that harms the national health institution or its personnel.

On Thursday, April 9, the country's civil aviation authority denied resuming flights at Kuwait International Airport, which has suspended its services on February 28, following the breakout of the US-Israel-Iran war. "No official approvals have been issued and that the airport remains closed since February 28 due to the political and security situation in the region," it said.