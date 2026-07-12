Kuwait declares four-day mourning period for former Qatar Emir

Kuwait's Ministry of Information announced a four-day official mourning period following the death of Qatar's former Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Under directives from Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, flags will be flown at half-mast across the country and at Kuwaiti embassies abroad starting Sunday.

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Qatar has also declared four days of public mourning following the death of Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on Sunday, July 12.

According to the Amiri Diwan, work at ministries, government agencies and public institutions will be suspended from Monday, July 13, with employees returning on Sunday, July 19.

Funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamad will be held after Maghrib prayers on Sunday at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque before he is laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery.