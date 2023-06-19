Kuwait forms cabinet with new oil minister; finance minister re-appointed

A woman casts her vote for National Assembly elections at the Algeria school in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. -- AP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 11:19 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 11:20 AM

Kuwait formed a new government on Sunday naming Saad Al Barrak as oil minister to replace Bader Al Mulla and reappointing Finance Minister Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who was re-appointed as prime minister last week, formed the new cabinet announced in a decree carried by the state news agency KUNA.

The Gulf Arab state also named a new defence minister, Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

The outgoing government had resigned following parliamentary elections held earlier this month in the Gulf OPEC oil producer.

Kuwait holds some of the world's largest oil reserves and has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, but political bickering and institutional gridlock have hampered investment and reforms aimed at reducing its heavy reliance on oil revenues.