Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63

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The newly renovated Kuwait International Airport was severely damaged in Iranian attacks on Wednesday, which led to the death of one person and left at least 63 people injured.

Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority now released footage of the moment a drone hit passenger Terminal 4 of the airport, causing a massive fire to break out.

The video compiles footage from multiple CCTV cameras, all capturing the drone's impact and subsequent damage. The drone hits Terminal 4, causing part of the roof to collapse, leading to passengers running for cover amid smoke and dust.

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Watch the video here:

The attack happened two days after the Kuwait International Airport resumed receiving and operating flights of Arab and foreign airlines as part of a gradual reopening plan after completing repair and upgrade works.

Flights at the airport were suspended temporarily after the attack damaged critical facilities and diplomatic mission. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways later resumed flights after taking safety measures, the civil aviation authority said.

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah visited Terminal 1 of the aviation hub, inspecting damages, while listening to an assessment of the extent of the severe material damage inflicted on a number of the airport's facilities.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they did not fire at Kuwait's airport and blamed the destruction on US interceptor missiles that failed to hit their targets, according to Iranian state media.

The US military said that was not accurate, and that Iranian drones targeted the airport deliberately.

One Indian traveller was killed in the attack on the airport. At least 63 people, including civilians, airport staff and travellers, were injured, the Ministry of Health said.