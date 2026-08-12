Kuwait foils terror plot, arrests citizen for trying to target vital facility

Kuwait foiled a terror plot targeting a vital facility in the country and arrested a citizen, the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday, August 12.

Investigations revealed the suspect had received training related to the building of explosives and drones and had built a drone with the intention of using it to carry out his plan and target a vital facility.

The Kuwaiti citizen arrested was found to be affiliated with Daesh.

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Legal action was taken against the suspect, who was referred to authorities to complete investigations and take the required measures in accordance with the law.

The authority affirmed that its security agencies will continue their proactive efforts to monitor and confront any activities or plans that could threaten the country's security and stability, stressing that it will show no leniency toward anyone seeking to undermine national security or the safety of citizens and residents and will deal firmly with any suspicious activities in accordance with the law.

Recently, two juveniles had been arrested in Kuwait for communicating with Daesh and receiving training in manufacturing explosives, to target a place of worship belonging to a sect. The arrests were carried out as part of security monitoring, investigation and surveillance operations.

Legal action was taken against both juveniles, and they were referred to relevant authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures.