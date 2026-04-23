Watch: Kuwait foils attempt to sell large quantities of spoiled fish, shrimps

Legal measures were taken against the perpetrators, as authorities confirmed the continuation of such regulatory campaigns

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 23 Apr 2026, 8:52 PM UPDATED: Thu 23 Apr 2026, 8:55 PM
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Authorities in Kuwait have managed to foil plots to sell large quantities of spoiled fish and adulterated shrimps in the Gulf state's markets, as part of measures to ensure public safety and wellbeing.

Kuwait's Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFNKWT) said the bust included 28 tonnes of spoiled fish and 372 kilograms of adulterated shrimps before offering them for consumers to buy.

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The authority shared a video of a field inspection of the fish, where several boxes containing the spoiled food items while officials are briefed on the details of the bust.

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Watch the following video shared by the Kuwaiti authority:

On April 22, PAFNKWT announced that a joint campaign led to the discovery of a factory in Al-Ushayrija involved in adulterating food products. Authorities seized 28,900 kilograms of spoiled fish and frozen shrimp before they could be marketed and sold as fresh.

Legal measures were taken against the perpetrators, as authorities confirmed the continuation of such regulatory campaigns.

A diving team in Kuwait have implmented a voluntary environmental campaign to clean the coast of the Kuwait Towers and remove dead fish on Thursday, on the occasion of World Earth Day and the Gulf Environment Day.

In the UAE, more than 13 tonnes of spoiled food items were confiscated and destroyed, after authorities raided an unlicensed warehouse in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area.

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