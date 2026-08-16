Watch: Kuwait authorities foil attempt to smuggle 2kg of crystal meth hidden inside books

Legal procedures were taken against the suspect, who, along with the seized drugs, was referred to the relevant authorities

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 7:37 PM
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Kuwait’s General Department for Drug Control has foiled an attempt to smuggle around 2kg of crystal methamphetamine into the country and arrested an Asian national suspected of bringing in the shipment for trafficking.

The shipment arrived by cargo, with the drugs concealed inside several books in an attempt to evade inspection.

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The books appeared ordinary at first glance, but officers discovered that their thin pages had been tampered with.

Upon closer inspection, they found a white crystalline substance concealed within the pages, exposing the drugs hidden inside. The anti-narcotics officers then arrested the suspect.

The suspect and the seized drugs were referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action, while Kuwaiti authorities also notified officials in the country from which the shipment originated to take the necessary measures.

The Ministry of Interior said it would continue to crack down on drug trafficking and monitor emerging methods used to smuggle narcotics into the country.

On August 10, Kuwaiti authorities arrested a citizen accused of operating a marijuana cultivation farm in the Doha area and possessing narcotics for trafficking and personal use.

The authorities seized 6 kilograms of marijuana, 250 grams of hashish, equipment used to grow marijuana and 17,820 Kuwaiti dinars in cash.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said these arrests came as part of its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and curb the distribution and use of narcotics.

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