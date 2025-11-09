Kuwait: Flights resume after disruptions due to dense fog, diversions to other countries

After a spate of foggy weather disrupted flights this morning, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that the airport and flights are operating normally again.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the official spokesperson for the DGCA, Abdullah Al Rajhi said that dense fog reduced horizontal visibility to less than 100 metres around 2am. This affected flight arrivals and departures, with many being diverted to neighbouring countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After the weather conditions stabilised and visibility increased, flight operations at Kuwait International Airport have resumed.

Al Rajhi noted that the DGCA prioritises safety of passengers and airline staff during unstable weather, and praised the cooperation of all parties when conditions worsened early this morning.