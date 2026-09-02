Kuwait says fire at residential complex under control after Iran drone attack

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Kuwait authorities said that a fire that broke out in a residential complex after an Iranian drone attack has been brought under control on Wednesday.

Official Spokesman for the General Fire Force in Kuwait, Major General Muhammad Al-Ghareeb, confirmed that there were no injuries recorded.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the official spokesperson for the Public Fire Force, Brigadier General Mohammed Badar Ibrahim explained that firefighting teams immediately suppressed the fire and brought it under control upon arrival at the site.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The latest attack comes as part of tit-for-tat strikes between US and Iran that seem to be ramping up since Monday's US attack on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, The US military's Central Command said it completed a wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites.

Iranian media reported attacks on multiple targets around the country on Tuesday as well.

Iran in turn said it struck US assets in Jordan and Iraq, according to official statements, while Iranian media reports said it also attacked Bahrain. Reuters reported Iran confirming that it had attacked Kuwait as well. Although the IRGC said it killed a large number of US forces in Jordan, two US officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, according to initial assessments.

Jordan's armed forces said its air defence systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace, 10 of which were intercepted and three fell in remote areas. Bahrain said Iranian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The IRGC also said its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on US bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several US personnel. Neither Iraq nor the US had confirmed the attack.

[Inputs from Reuters]