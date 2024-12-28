Kuwait: Filipino maid arrested for killing baby; embassy says 'shocked, deeply saddened'

A heinous crime took place in Kuwait when a Filippino maid killed a baby by placing him in a washing machine, sources told local media.

A security source told local newspaper Al-Qabas that the Kuwaiti family was startled by the cries of their infant, just a few months old. The parents ran towards the voice and found their baby in the washing machine, severely injured.

The devastated parents rushed to Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital. However, upon their arrival, it was confirmed that the infant had passed away, the source added.

Law enforcement authorities arrested the Filipino maid, who is now undergoing intensive questioning to uncover her motives behind this heart-wrenching crime which took place in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate.

A security source told Al Jarida newspaper that the maid said in her initial confession, that the victim had "annoyed her, so she threw him into the washing machine".

'Shocked, deeply saddened'

In a statement, the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said it was shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic incident.