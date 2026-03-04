Kuwait extends visit visas, absence permit free of cost amid Iranian attack
All types of visit and entry visas that have expired or are due to expire during this period will be automatically extended for one month, starting Saturday, February 28
- PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 4:12 PM
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has announced an automatic one-month extension of visit visas and the granting of an additional three-month absence permit for residents currently outside Kuwait.