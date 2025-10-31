Kuwait: Resident arrested with 10 kgs of pure drugs worth nearly 170,000 dinars

An Asian resident was arrested in Kuwait for possessing a large quantity of pure drugs with the intent of trafficking them, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior said.

The police raid was conducted recently in Al-Mangaf area by the the General Directorate for Drug Control, as Kuwait steps up its efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Six kilograms of pure heroin and four kilograms of pure shabu (crystal meth) were also seized, with officials estimating the market value of seized narcotics at around 170,000 Kuwaiti dinars (over Dh2 million).

Police investigations revealed that the suspect had been receiving instructions from abroad.

To explain his method of receiving the narcotics, the Ministry said that he used the location-sharing feature of a social media platform. The shipments were being delivered to pre-determined locations.

Authorities called on all residents to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities through official, designated channels.

Kuwait has stressed that ongoing field operations will continue to monitor and apprehend drug offenders.

On October 24, authorities in Kuwait uncovered a farm dedicated to cultivating marijuana inside a house in the Sabah Al-Salem area and managed by an illegal resident.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 27 planted marijuana seedlings, approximately 1 kilogram of ready-to-use marijuana, 50 grams of marijuana seeds and two precision scales used for preparing and distributing the narcotic substance